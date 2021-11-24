COVID-19: Vietnam records 26,000 recoveries, 2.5 times higher than new cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 24 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Ministry of Health said that from 4 pm on Tuesday to 4 pm on Wednesday, 11,811 new infections were recorded in Vietnam. Of them, 22 cases were imported and 11,789 cases were recorded domestically in 59 provinces and cities.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vietnam has recorded a total of 1,155,778 infections, ranking 37 out of 223 countries and territories, while with the ratio of infections per 1 million people, Vietnam ranks 150 out of 223 countries and territories (on average, there are 11,728 infections for every 1 million people).

Since Hanoi began vaccinating people aged 15 to 17 against COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than 133,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine has been administered in the past two days. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

