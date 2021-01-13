Covid-infected Armenian President hospitalized with pneumonia

Yerevan [Armenia], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized with double pneumonia, the president's office said on Wednesday.



"Sarkissian, who contracted the coronavirus and was treated at home, was transferred to a hospital. ... The course of the disease is still complex, ... with symptoms including high fever and double pneumonia," the president's office said in a statement.

On January 5, Sarkissian's secretary told Sputnik that the president had tested positive for coronavirus in London, where he spent New Year holidays with his family and underwent leg surgery. His wife had also caught the virus. (ANI/Sputnik)

