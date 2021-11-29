COVID: Vietnam records nearly 13,000 new cases, no Omicron infections detected

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Ministry of Health confirmed 12,936 new cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 1,210,340.

The Ministry said that Vietnam has not yet detected any cases infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

HCM City reported the highest number of new cases (1,454), followed by Can Tho city (966) and Binh Duong (705). Hanoi detected 277 new cases.



958,636 patients have been given the all-clear and 24,882 have died.

Vietnam has so far administered more than 118.7 million doses of vaccines.

Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

