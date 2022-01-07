CPEC goals can't be fulfilled until mega-project is secured completely: Pak Parliamentary Committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Goals envisaged under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) inevitably hinged upon the security of the mega project to boost the confidence of businesses and attract massive investments in Pakistan, observed Pakistan's parliamentary committee on Thursday, reported local media.

"Ensuring robust security of CPEC is of vital importance. All the quarters concerned need to eliminate bottlenecks pertaining to the project's security and ensure that CPEC culminates in the attainment of the desired results," Dawn quoted the chair of the committee Sher Ali Arbab as saying.



Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was briefed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor besides senior officials. The committee received briefings from military and civilian officials on security arrangements for CPEC projects.

Arbab also emphasised the importance of economic stability as Pakistan had to pursue the policy of geo-economics from now onwards. He said that Pakistan, in this day and age, direly needs investments and businesses to flourish under CPEC.

The committee found that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for security personnel at various checkpoints, especially in Balochistan, could be re-evaluated. It comes China has expressed anger as Chinese citizens were killed last year during attacks near the CPEC projects. (ANI)

