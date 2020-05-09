CTA calls for additional 30 day lockdown for Tibetans in India

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government in exile decided recently to extend the lockdown for 30 more days for Tibetan institutions and settlements in India.

India's second lockdown ended on May 3, and thereafter Sikyong (tibetan political leader) Lobsang Sangay called for additional 30 days of lockdown of Tibetan settlements and schools till June 5.

The Kashag (cabinet) is the apex executive body. The Sikyong is elected directly by the population in exile for a term of five years.

The nationwide lockdown in India, which was announced first in March has been extended in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.

Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

