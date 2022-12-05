'Cultural diplomacy' seen as G20 countries delegates experience vibrant Rajasthani tradition

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): G20 Sherpas and other dignitaries experienced the Rajasthani culture and had a glimpse of Udaipur's rich history and traditions in an excursion to the historic Manek Chowk of Udaipur on Sunday. The Sherpas were provided traditional Indian jackets, Turbans (Safas), and stoles to further enrich their authentic cultural experience of Rajasthan.

G20 delegates also had the chance to meet the world's longest turban binder Pawan Vyas in Udaipur, who tied 478.5 metres (nearly half a kilometer) of cloth in 30 minutes without using a single hairpin or glue in 2020.



"The delegates are out in traditional Rajasthani attire which is in keeping with our endeavor and as the Prime Minister said to have an impeccable and unique Indian Presidency, so this is that Unique Indian touch that we want to give, everybody should get a feel of India and I think that they feel connected with us and today we had the Mewari cuisine and this is how we want our meetings, to give an Indian flavor and a regional flavor of the place that they are going to visit in India," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20's India Coordinator.

Further talking about the first formal meeting of the day, Shringla said that all countries said that they will work together in ensuring that the priorities outlined which were global priorities will be fulfilled in every possible way.



"We had the first formal meeting of the G20 Sherpas today that went over the broad priorities of the Indian presidency. All G20 countries including invited countries and international organizations offered their views on the developments. All countries said that they will work together in ensuring that the priorities outlined which were global priorities will be fulfilled in every possible way," he added.

Following the event at Manek Chowk, a discussion over high tea in the evening - 'Chai pe Charcha', was held to foster deeper interpersonal relationships and strengthen ties between G20 member countries.

Earlier in the day G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted India's duty as the de facto voice of the Global South, using its role as G20 Chair to forge win-win collaborations between developed and developing nations which was followed by Session 1 on Technological Transformation, with the participation of working groups on Digital Economy, Health, and Education.

During the visit, the delegates will also take a tour of Crafts village at Shilpgram Crafts village and witness a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex.

India on December 1 officially assumed the yearlong G20 Presidency of the influential group during which more than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. (ANI)