Curfew imposed in Thailand's pandemic-hit province near Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A curfew has been declared throughout Thailand's pandemic-hit Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok starting Saturday in the face of a spread of COVID-19 which has infected 548 people so far.

Provincial governor Verasak Vichitsangsri announced in a press conference the lockdown measures, including the curfew between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM from Saturday until January 3.

Schools, stadiums, and boxing arenas have been ordered temporarily closed while convenience stores will be closed during the curfew period, according to the provincial governor.



Restaurants are allowed to offer only take-out and delivery food, with no indoor dining allowed, Verasak said.

A travel ban has been imposed to keep residents of Samut Sakhon from leaving the province during the lockdown while no migrant workers or other foreigners are allowed to enter, which locates a large number of Myanmar migrant workers mostly employed in the fishing industry.

The lockdown measures and curfew followed Saturday's official confirmation of infection so far with a total of 548 people, most of them being Myanmar migrants. (ANI/Xinhua)

