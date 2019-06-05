Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (file photo)
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (file photo)

Cut in annual defence budget won't impact our response to any threat, says Pak Army Chief

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:00 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 5 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday said that the voluntary decision to cut the annual increase in defence spending will not impact Pakistan's response to any potential threat.
The News International quoted Bajwa as saying, "This initiative is not a favour to the nation as we are one, through thick and thin."
"Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget coming financial year (FY), there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and quality of life of the soldiers. The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. We shall manage the shortfall during the FY by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn't affect the two aforesaid aspects," the chief of Pakistan's army staff (COAS) added.
The Pakistani Army, on Tuesday, in an unprecedented move for the betterment of the national economy, decided to not to receive an increased share under defence budget.
Prime Minister Imran Khan further lauded the decision of the Army which was made after viewing the critical financial situation of Pakistan's cash-strapped economy.
"I appreciate Pak Mil's unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures for next FY because of our critical financial situation, despite multiple security challenges. My government will spend this money saved on development of merged tribal areas and Balochistan," he tweeted.
While talking to troops, Bajwa, who spent Eid with troops along Line of Control (LOC) and offered prayer with soldiers on the front line, further noted that the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from family.
The News International also reported that the armed forces have decided to forego some of its development programmes, besides cuts in other allowances.
Khan, who earlier in the day chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national budget 2019-20, said the government would divert "the money saved on development of merged tribal areas and Balochistan.
Soon after the Prime Minister's words, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: "Voluntary cut in defence budget for a year will not be at the cost of defence and security. We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was imp to participate in dev of tribal areas and Balochistan." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

US agrees to expand defence trade cooperation with India

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 5 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday agreed to increase the defence trade relationship with India and batted for a broader security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:52 IST

Amidst China-US trade war, Xi in Moscow bats for new strategic...

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): As trade war hits Beijing's diplomatic relations with the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday on a state visit to Russia, as the two countries are expected to bring their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:46 IST

Nepal: Indian Mission marks World Environment Day by planting saplings

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Nepal on Wednesday marked the World Environment Day by planting saplings within its premises.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:35 IST

Trump commemorates 'unprecedented' D-Day events with Queen, world leaders

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump, who is currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, commemorated an "unprecedented" set of events on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day in Portsmouth on Wednesday in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Theresa M

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:28 IST

Putin greets BRICS and SCO countries' youth to Stavropol Spring festival

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the third BRICS and SCO Student Spring International Festival in Stavropol, which marks the beginning of Russia's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 16:37 IST

Protest held in PoK on World Environment Day to save rivers

Muzaffarabad [PoK], June 5 (ANI): People here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday held a protest against Pakistan government's decision to divert the water of river Jhelum and build hydro-power projects on the river Neelum.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 15:35 IST

NZ: Bomb threat triggers police operation at Whenuapai airbase

Auckland [New Zealand], Jun 5 (ANI): A police emergency operation is underway after a threat was made about explosives at the Whenuapai airbase here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:27 IST

Muslims across Nepal mark Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): Celebrations marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr are underway in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 13:01 IST

Cross-border terrorism poses major threat in South Asia: Experts

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): Experts at a seminar titled 'Cross-Border Terrorism: Challenges in South Asia and its Neighbourhood', hosted by The Democracy Forum at the University of London's Senate House, opined that South Asia and its neighbours are facing growing threats from cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:36 IST

India, Japan to take Modi-Abe vision forward: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to be in regular contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:43 IST

Sudan: Death toll rises to 60 after crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and over 300 others were wounded after security forces launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters earlier this week, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:21 IST

Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): A day after attending a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, the Trumps on Tuesday reciprocated the hospitality by hosting a return banquet for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Read More
iocl