Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 19 (ANI): Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-Kathalbari, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Lakshmipur, and Bheduria-Laharhat, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The super cyclone Amphan over the west-central bay and adjoining area moved North-North-eastwards and now lies over the same area (lat.16.8°n, long.86.9°e) and was centered at 12 noon today (May 19) about 810 km southwest of Chattogram port, 765 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 695 km South-southwest of Mongla port and 690 km south-southwest of Payra port," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special bulletin on Tuesday.

Amphan is likely to move in a North-North-easterly direction and may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night May 19 to afternoon/evening May 20, BMD said.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 90 km of the cyclone center is about 225 kph rising to 245 kph in gusts/ squalls. Sea will remain very high near the super cyclone center.

"We have prepared more than 12,000 cyclone shelters to evacuate coastal villages. The number is more than double in comparison to the last cyclone. We are initially aiming to move some 2 million people to these safely," Bangladesh disaster management junior minister Enamur Rahman was quoted as saying by CNN.

BMD further advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea to take shelter immediately and to remain in shelter till further notice. (ANI)

