Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky arrives in India for 3-day official visit

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day official visit which is supposed to provide further momentum to India- Czech Republic bilateral relations.

"Welcoming the Czech Foreign Minister @JanLipavsky as he arrives in India on a 3-day official visit. This visit will provide further momentum to India's bilateral relations with the Czech Republic," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Jan Lipavsky is visiting India from February 26 to March 1.



A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Lipavsky will during his India visit, attend the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave on February 28.

During his visit to India, Jan Lipavsky will be accompanied by Czech Republic's Members of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and a high-level official and business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a recent release. Lipavsky will also hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Lipavsky will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," read the MEA release.

It further read, "Foreign Minister Lipavsky will also be attending the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave organized by CII on 28 February 2023. He will then travel to Mumbai on the same day and will depart on 01 March 2023 from Mumbai."

The visit of Lipavsky to India follows EAM S Jaishankar's visit to the Czech Republic in June 2022 where the two held delegation-level talks. In January this year, the two leaders held a meeting in Vienna during Jaishankar's visit to Austria. (ANI)

