Daily increase in COVID cases in Turkey tops 25,000 first time in 3 months

Ankara [Turkey], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The daily increase in registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey was 26,822 on Wednesday - the maximum since May 4, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.



The daily increase in the COVID-19 incidence on April 16 in Turkey showed a maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, amounting to 63,082 cases, after which it began to gradually decline. In June - the first half of July, it stabilized at the level of 5,000-7,000, but from mid-July it began to increase again.

"Today, 262,048 tests were done, 26,822 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 122 people died," the statement said. (ANI/Sputnik)

