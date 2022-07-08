Dalai Lama expresses grief over assassination of Shinzo Abe

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, expressed grief over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offered his condolences to him and his family.

Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend, Abe Shinzo, has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family," Dalai Lama said.

Tibetan spiritual leader told Abe's wife that he appreciated his friendship with the Tibetan people and also his support for their efforts to preserve our rich Buddhist cultural heritage and identity.

"Abe truly lived a meaningful life in the service of others," Dalai Lama added.

To mark respect for the former Japanese Prime Minister, the Indian government announced one day of state mourning on July 9.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the death of Abe and in a tweet said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."



After the attack on him, Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese PM was shot in the chest. They described his condition as in "cardiopulmonary arrest" and said he showed no vital signs.

Public broadcaster NHK later reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Abe, had died. Abe died at 5:03 pm (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Japanese Police arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media. A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site where Abe was campaigning for a candidate ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed grief over the unfortunate moment. "Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan," he wrote in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief and said, "I am shocked at the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. For many years, Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries,"

Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was Prime Minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida earlier in his live address to the country today said "this is not a forgivable act," and that authorities would "take appropriate measures to handle the situation."

Kishida further said that the motive behind Abe's shooting is not known. The media outlet citing government sources also reported that Abe's shooting suspect is an ex-member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces. (ANI)

