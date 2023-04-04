Dalai Lama picks Mongolia's next spiritual leader, tweaks China

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Dalai Lama, the 14th spiritual leader of Tibet, has identified a boy as the latest reincarnation of the Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, the faith's leader in Mongolia, and this decision irritates China, Brooke Schedneck writes in Asia Times.

In the attendance of more than 5,600 people at the March 2023 ceremony in Dharamsala, India, Dalai Lama identified a young boy to be the reincarnation of the Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

The writer of this article, Brooke Schedneck is an Assistant Professor of Religious Studies at Rhodes College.

Due to the tense relations between the Dalai Lama and the Chinese government, however, recognizing someone as the reincarnation of a Buddhist figure is not only religiously significant but politically fraught.

Today, the process to select the next Dalai Lama has remained uncertain. After China forcefully took over Tibet, in 1959 Dalai Lama flew to India and set up a government in exile. The Dalai Lama is revered by Tibetan people, who have maintained their devotion over the past 70 years of Chinese rule.

China, who wanted to take complete control over Tibet, not just geographically but also culturally, detained Dalai Lama's choice for the successor of the 10th Panchen Lama, named Gendun Choeki Nyima when he was 6 years old in 1959, Brooke Schedneck said.

Since then China has refused to give details of his whereabouts. Panchen lama is the second most important tulku lineage in Tibetan Buddhism.

After the 11th Panchen Lama was detained, Tibetans protested against the Chinese government.

Responding to such protest, China appointed its own Panchen Lama, the son of a Chinese security officer. The panchen lamas and Dalai Lamas have historically played major roles in recognizing each other's next incarnations.



China also wants to appoint its own Dalai Lama. But it is important to Tibetan Buddhists that they are in charge of the selection process.

Looking at the threats from China, the 14th Dalai Lama has made a number of statements that would make it difficult for a Chinese-appointed 15th Dalai Lama to be seen as legitimate.

For example, he has stated that the institution of the Dalai Lama might not be needed anymore. However, he has also said it is up to the people if they want to preserve this aspect of Tibetan Buddhism and continue the Dalai Lama lineage. The Dalai Lama has indicated that he will decide, on turning 90 in four years' time, whether he will be reborn, according to Asia Times.

Another option the Dalai Lama has proposed is announcing his next reincarnation before he dies. In this scenario, the Dalai Lama would transfer his spiritual realization to the successor.

A third alternative, Tibetan spiritual leader, Tenzin Gyatso, has articulated is that if he dies outside of Tibet, and the Panchen Lama remains missing, his reincarnation would be located abroad, most likely in India. Experts believe the Chinese government's search, however, would take place in Tibet, led by the Chinese-appointed panchen lama.

Finally, he mentioned the possibility of being reborn as a beautiful woman but after this comment, he received widespread criticism in 2019, his office released a statement of apology and regret for the hurt he had caused.

The Dalai Lama is confident that no one would trust the Chinese government's choice. The Tibetan people, as he has said, would never accept a Chinese-appointed Dalai Lama.

The US government has expressed support for the Dalai Lama. In December 2020, the US Senate passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which recognizes the autonomy of the Tibetan people. The Biden administration reiterated in March 2021 that the Chinese government should have no role in the Dalai Lama's succession.

According to the author, the announcement or identification of 15th Dalai Lama will take place outside of Tibet and under the watch of international media and a global Tibetan diaspora - with much at stake. (ANI)

