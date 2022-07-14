Dalai Lama says most people in China realise he is seeking preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 14 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who arrived in Jammu from Dharamshala on Thursday said that the majority of people in China realise that he is not seeking independence within China but meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture.

"Not Chinese people, but some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist. Now, more and more Chinese are realising that Dalai Lama not seeking independence but within China meaningful autonomy and to preserve Tibetan Buddhist culture," the Dalai Lama told reporters upon his arrival in Jammu from .

The Tibetan spirital leader was responding to a question on China's objecting to his visit to Ladakh.

The Dalai Lama also sad that more and more Chinese are showing interest about Tibetan Buddhism. "Some of the Chinese scholars have realised that the Tibetan Buddhism is truly knowledge and tradition and a very scientific religion."

The Tibetan spiritual leader, is on a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory Ladakh, said that he will visit Leh tomorrow.

This is the first official tour of the Dalai Lama outside his base in Dharamshala since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



This visit is also taking place just three days before the 16th round of Corps Commander-level meetings between India and China, which according to sources is expected to start on July 17.

During his tour, the Dalai Lama is expected to visit the famous Thiksay monastery in Leh.

The Tibetan spiritual leader's trip is likely to irk China as Beijing had recently criticized Prime Minister Modi, for extending wishes to the Dalai Lama who recently celebrated his 87th birthday, stating that India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The External Affairs Ministry had slammed China's criticism and said that it has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as a guest in India.

"His Holiness is accorded all due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities in India. His Holiness' birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad. The birthday greetings by the Prime Minister to his Holiness on his 87th birthday should be seen in this overall context," Bagchi said.

Beijing has always had an issue with Dalai Lama since he took shelter in India. In the 1950s, when China illegally occupied Tibet, the Tibetan Spiritual leader had to take shelter in India. The Dalai Lama tried to advocate for a mid-way negotiation with China to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet.

Meanwhile, India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. (ANI)

