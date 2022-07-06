Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans in exile celebrate his birthday in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Tibetans in exile on Wednesday celebrated the 87th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang here.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur virtually attended the event.



Sikyong Penpa Tsering, ministers of his cabinet and the members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile including other guests also attended the birthday celebration.



American actor Richard Gere was also present at the event.



The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.

Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

China has always interfered in the matters of Tibet and has tried to prevent the people from exercising their spiritual practices. It continues to sinicize Buddhism, recently by imposing a ban on sharing religious content on social media.

The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

He has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries that were destroyed by China, and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

