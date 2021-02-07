Daniel Pearl murder: Omar Sheikh, other accused shifted to rest house

Karachi [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): The Sindh government on Saturday shifted Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl, and his four associates from jail to a newly-built facility inside the prison, Dawn reported, citing sources.

Last week, Pakistan Supreme Court had directed authorities to move Sheikh from a death cell in the Karachi Central Prison to a government rest house.

"All the suspects have been moved to the newly-built rest house inside the prison," said a source, citing a notification issued by the Sindh home department, reported Dawn.



"They would be allowed to see their families at the rest house though they would not enjoy any internet and telephone facility. The families of the suspects have also been offered space in Qasr-e-Naz" -- a federal government-owned building in the city.

The apex court had also directed the authorities to ensure complete security of the rest house and allowed Sheikh's family access to him from 8 am to 5 pm (local time) while hearing a petition filed by the accused against his detention despite the high court's orders.

Earlier on January 28, the three-member SC bench had acquitted all the accused involved in the murder case of the American journalist, Pearl. He was abducted and beheaded in Pakistan in 2002 while he was investigating links between Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Al-Qaeda.

Pakistan was condemned globally for the acquittal. The United States had expressed deep concerns over the release of multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Pearl.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier talked with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and had discussed ways to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh regarding Pearl's murder case. (ANI)

