Data technology is rapidly expanding and creating innovation all over the world

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:15 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): NTT Communications Forum 2019 was recently held in Tokyo to promote the digital transformation of society and technology to realise One Smart World with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the main themes in the exhibition.
The forum also offered a variety of programs, cooperating with NTT engineers and exhibition of advanced digital initiatives.
NTT displayed as how people can experience future working styles with modern cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence Technologies.
AI Operator can answer a wide range of inquiries by a customer and if the customer decides to speak with a human operator the AI connects him with the human operator and AI becomes an avatar reflecting the human operator's speech and even movement of the body.
"To achieve a smart world we need to develop different communication solutions, this way we can maintain a high level of knowledge and face various challenging issues. And this would be an important part of the country's development. For example to develop the agriculture industry we can use AI to get better crops and reduce the time of production process," said Ryuichi Kawamura, NTT Communications.
Through the exhibition, NTT Communications introduced various initiatives related to "Smart World", the latest solution and service that utilize digital data.
AI service called "Takumi Eyes" is also introduced. It also can track a person through multiple cameras.
"In this technology, we can use only two photos, one of the face and one of the whole body person to be able to track a person through all these cameras. So even if he is filmed from behind and his face was covered we can still detect him," said a representative from NTT Communications.
Although these technologies are widely useful for security purposes, they are also implemented in sports to give viewers a new level of experience.
Another representative from NTT said, "We set several cameras to capture this rugby game and in real-time we can analyze data with NTT research technology. This way the viewer can check each player's movement and location in real-time."
In this booth, using VR technology, participants were able to share the stage with famous traditional Kyogen comic actor Mansaku Nomura. Many of these new technologies have broad applications and can be applied all over the world. (ANI)

