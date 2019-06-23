Day after FATF warning, Pak Army Chief claims 'doing best to wipe out terrorism'

London [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has claimed that the country is doing its best and utilising all available sources to eliminate terrorism from its soil, adding that Islamabad has been moving towards attaining sustainable peace and stability.

Bajwa, while speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Friday, suggested that all countries should come forward and cooperate with each other in "wiping out terrorism" as it is a common enemy for all.

"We are doing our best, utilising all available sources to wipe out the enemies of peace and prosperity but it is fact that peace and stability in South Asia was dependent on the resolution of conflicts and disputes in the region", The Nation quoted Bajwa.

"We suggest to all countries especially our neighbouring nations that come forward and cooperate with each other in wiping out terrorism as it is a common enemy. We have suffered a lot in the past and would not like to be suffered in future. We are pleased to let you know at this platform that Pakistan has been moving towards attaining sustainable peace and stability," Bajwa said while accepting that Pakistan has suffered in the past due to terrorism.

He opined, "Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity. However, the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region."

Bajwa, who is on a five-day visit in London, said, "A better security will pave the way for foreign investment in Pakistan and in fact, the foreign investment plays a pivotal role for regional coordination."

The Pakistan Army Chief's comments come a day after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on told the country to "swiftly" complete its action plan to curb terror financing by October or face consequences. The warning was made in a statement issued by the financial watchdog following a plenary meeting in Orlando.

Pakistan is currently on the "grey list" of countries that have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing. The country has already missed two prior deadlines -- in January and May 2019 -- to complete their action plan.



"Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies. FATF expresses concern that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items with January deadlines, it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019," a statement issued by FATF outlined. (ANI)

