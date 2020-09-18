Day after lifting lockdown, Nepal reports 2020 new COVID-19 cases

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 18 (ANI): With 2020 new COVID-19 cases, Nepal on Friday recorded an all-time high just a day after the six-month-long lockdown restrictions were lifted in the country.

From Thursday, the restrictions imposed were relaxed though the local authorities have still put a ban on activities that could have a high risk of contagion.

Long haul vehicles and shops were allowed to operate from September 17.

In the daily press briefing, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, one of the spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, announced the rise in cases in the last 24 hours after about 11,000 samples were tested for COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,458 PCR tests have been conducted which has increased the number of total tests done to 8,94,3 73. In the last 24 hours, 2020 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed," Gautam said.



With 2020 new cases registered in a single day, national tally of the Himalayan nation has soared to 61,593. Nepal currently has a total of 17,383 active cases of COVID-19.

"In last 24 hours, number of total people discharged after recovery stands at 871. The total number of recovered ones stand at 43,820," the Health Ministry spokesperson said.

As per the Ministry, there are total of 9,295 people in the institutional isolation while 8,088 people are in home isolation. Likewise, 7,736 people are in quarantine facilities in various parts of the nation.

"The recovery rate from COVID-19 infection stands at 71.1 per cent," Gautam added.

Along with the surge in COVID-19 infection, the Himalayan nation's fatality rate has also increased with seven new deaths, taking the death toll to 390, which is set to cross the 400-mark. (ANI)

