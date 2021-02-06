Days after military coup, detained Myanmar President taken to 'unknown location'

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 5 (ANI): Myanmar President U Win Myint, who was detained after the military coup, has been taken to an unknown location along with his family, said a spokesman for the National Democratic League (NLD) on Friday.

"The president and his family have been transported from their residence to another house," Kyi Toe, NLD's press officer, said in a Facebook post.

Sputnik quoted him as saying that State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was the de facto leader of the country, is in good health as she remains under house arrest in her official residence.



Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led NLD claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from the NLD party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

