Death toll climbs to 17 in Turkey earthquake, rescue operation underway

Ankara [Turkey], February 6 (ANI): The massive earthquake that shook Turkey and nearby regions in the early hours of Monday, killed at least 17 and injured many, turning buildings into rubble, CNN reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles) beneath the surface, 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi in the province of Gaziantep.

In addition to the Syrian and Lebanon border, other regions affected by the earthquake included Turkey, Syria, and Nurdagi.

Southern and central Turkey have both experienced powerful aftershocks. According to CNN, the strongest aftershock, measuring 6.7 in magnitude, struck around 32 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of the original earthquake's epicentre about 11 minutes later.

Osmaniye Governor said that around 34 buildings have collapsed in southern Osmaniye province due to the quake, the tremors of which were felt in Ankara and nearby regions.



Anadolu Agency wrote, "5 people killed, 34 buildings destroyed in southern Osmaniye province as 7.4 earthquake hits southern provinces of Turkiye: Osmaniye governor"

As per CNN, the governor of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan said that at least 12 people have died in his province alone.

Aftershocks followed the quake.

There were reports of destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria, where tremors also were felt.

People took to social media to post footage of the destruction, including collapsed buildings and people trapped under the rubble.

The casualty count is expected to rise. (ANI)

