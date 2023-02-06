Death toll climbs to 500 in Turkey, Syria after deadly earthquake

Ankara [Turkey], February 6 (ANI): The deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday have claimed more than 500 lives in nearby regions as well as Syria, CNN reported.

At least 284 people have been killed and close to 2,300 people were injured in Turkey, the American broadcaster reported citing the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay. He also reported that more than 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

In Syria, at least 237 people were killed and 639 injured, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a Health Ministry official.

One of the largest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than a century, it caused vibrations throughout the area, collapsed buildings, and forced people to flee into the streets.

Condolences poured in from worldwide after the massive quake hit Turkey claiming numerous lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the loss of life in the massive earthquake that rattled Turkey and nearby areas and claimed more than 100 lives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye," he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The US National Security Advisor also took to Twitter and assured Turkey of timely assistance for the quake-hit country to cope well. Videos circulating on social media showed multiple collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

Several provinces in Southern Turkey also reported the loss of lives. There were reports of destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria, where tremors also were felt.

Multiple aftershocks followed the quake. (ANI)