Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan rises to 110

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 27 (ANI): Flash floods that broke out in several provinces of the country in the last 24 hours killed over 110 people and left 150 wounded.

The death toll of victims due to the flood in the Parwan province stands at 85 and 110 wounded, according to local officials, reported Tolo News on Thursday.

The Tolo News further reported that rescue teams have not yet resumed work to recover bodies of flood victims in Charikar, said the relatives of victims. "We are still waiting to recover our bodies, but the operation still not started. I have been waiting here since 5 am," said a relative of the victim.

As per officials, most victims are women and children. As per Parwan local officials, the flooding had occurred around Wednesday at around 3 am.

In the Kohband district of north-eastern Kapisa province, at least 10 people were killed and 10 were wounded on Wednesday night said a spokesperson of the Kapisa police.

He further informed that floods in Hes-e-Awal-e-Kohistan, Hes-e-Dowom-e-Kohistan, Nijrab district, and the capital of Kapisa province Mahmud-i-Raqi destroyed acres of land and gardens.

At least three people were killed in the floods">flash floods on Wednesday at the Panjshir province, said a spokesperson to the provincial governor.

Floods in Jalrez, Chak, Daimirdad, and Sayedabad districts of central Maidan Wardak province have displaced close to 264 families, as per provincial officials. The officials further added that seven people have been killed, five have been wounded and three children are reported to be missing.

Eight people have been killed while 14 people have been wounded in the Surobi district of Kabul, said the head of the Kabul Health department.

Tolo News further reported that floods were reported in Nuristan in the east and Logar province --in Central Afghanistan -- in the last 24 hours. However, no information is available pertaining to damage and casualty. (ANI)

