Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan's Parwan rises to 116

Parwan [Afghanistan], Aug 29 (ANI): The death toll due to the flash floods in Parwan rose to 116 on Saturday, said provincial governor's spokesperson Wahida Shahkar.

The spokesperson informed that 130 people have been wounded in the floods that occurred in the city of Charikar, Parwan, Tolo News reported.

As per local officials, five bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. Despite help and relief coming from other parts of the country to those provinces affected by flash floods including Charikar city, people in the city say that more help is required.

"We have nothing to eat. Nothing has remained for us," said a Charikar resident. "We do not have shelter. Why the government is not hearing our voice?" Tolo News quoting a Parwan resident reported.

As per data released by the statistics by the Afghan State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, the overall death toll in the country due to flash flood stands at 160 people and 250 wounded.

Over 4,000 people have been badly affected by the floods across the Parwan province, as per the government data. (ANI)

