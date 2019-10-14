Death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan rises to 47

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Local media on Monday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 47.

According to Kyodo News, 15 people are also believed to be missing.

Earlier in the day, thirty-nine people were reported killed and about 200 wounded as a result of the disaster.

Millions of Japanese citizens were asked to evacuate because of the typhoon, which hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday.

About 1,35,000 houses in 13 prefectures of Japan remain without water supply and about 1,00,000 without electricity. The disaster also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and breaches of the railway traffic across the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

