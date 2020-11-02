Death toll from earthquake in Turkey crosses 70

Ankara [Turkey] November 2 (ANI): The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 73, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).



"According to the latest data, 73 people died, 961 others were injured," AFAD said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from Friday's earthquake stood at 69, while the number of injured was at 949.

According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged. (ANI)

