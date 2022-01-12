Death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mounts to 18

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Death toll from heavy rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) rose to 18.



Around 46 people were injured in roof and wall collapse incidents as well as land-sliding in various parts of the province during the rain and snowfall from January 3 to 10. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), more than 109 houses were damaged in different districts of the province, according to News International.

Relief items were distributed among affectees in Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera and Upper Dir regions in Pakistan's KP. The relief and rehabilitation activities were carried out in the affected areas.

Pakistan's Disaster management measures are now being tested with rescue operation needed in Murree town in Punjab province and with the recent floods in KP province. (ANI)

