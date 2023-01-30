Death toll hits 44 in Peshawar mosque blast; 157 injured

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): The deadly suicide attack that took place on Monday in a mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar in Pakistan killed 44 people and left at least 157 injured, Geo News reported.

The rescue operation is underway.

According to security officials, the suicide bomber was in the first row during the Zuhr prayer when he blew himself up, hurting dozens of worshippers.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has headed for Peshawar, where he will be informed on all aspects of the bombing, Geo News reported citing a statement from the PM Office. PM Shehbaz will also pay visits to those injured in the explosion.

The casualties were confirmed by Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood, who also stated that a rescue attempt was ongoing within the mosque.

"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities," Dawn reported citing the senior official. Those who are injured in the blast, are reportedly said to be in critical condition.

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during afternoon prayers. An eyewitness said that there were at least 120 people in the mosque when the explosion took place. He said that the injured mostly included police personnel.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

