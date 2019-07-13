Death toll in Nepal floods rises to 32

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jul 13 (ANI): At least 32 people have been killed and 18 others are missing due to landslides and floods triggered by incessant rainfall in Nepal in the last two days, police said on Saturday.

The casualties were reported from different places in Nepal, including capital Kathmandu.

Five people lost their lives in Lalitpur, three people each died in Kathmandu, Khotang, Bhojpur, Kavre and Makwanpur and two each in Sindhuli and Dhading, the Nepal Police said in a statement.

One person each died in Illam, Jhapa, Okhaldhunga, Sunsari, Bara, Parsa, Ramechhap and Chitwan districts.

At least 50 people have been rescued from various places across the country so far, the police had said earlier.

In its special bulletin, the Meteorological Forecasting Division on Saturday has warned of widespread rain from moderate to heavy scale which is likely to continue till Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that the monsoon trough is presently based in the vicinity of Tarai of eastern Nepal and hilly territory of western Nepal.

"There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western Tarai region today. Heavy rainfall is expected at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region has been predicted," the Division stated.

On Monday (July 15), widespread rain from moderate to heavy scale has been forecast and the extremely heavy downpour is likely to hit few places of the eastern region and some parts of the western hilly region.



According to the weather agency's latest details, the Kathmandu Valley has received 18 mm of rainfall and other places like Dhangadhi saw 26.5 mm of downpour, Nepalgunj 24.5 mm, Birendranagar 24 mm, Dang 23.4 mm, Pokhara 21.9 mm and Jumla 15.6 mm.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 20 of Nepal's 77 districts, in the hills as well as in southern plains.

Officials said that the Kosi river in eastern Nepal, which flows into the eastern Indian state of Bihar, had risen above the danger mark. (ANI)

