Death toll in Pakistan train fire rises to 62

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's train fire accident has increased to 62.

The district rescue service officer Baqir Hussain confirmed the death toll, adding that the dead bodies will be identified through DNA test.

Scores of people sustained injuries after Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion the city area, Geo TV reported.

The incident happened in Liaquatpur, near Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province when the train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Geo News quoted Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, as saying.

He also said that the rescue operation is underway with the efforts to restore the railway line.

"The track will be functional in two hours", he said. (ANI)

