Death toll rises to 62, in incident where fire broke out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, earlier today.
Death toll rises to 62, in incident where fire broke out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, earlier today.

Death toll in Pakistan train fire rises to 62

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:36 IST

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's train fire accident has increased to 62.
The district rescue service officer Baqir Hussain confirmed the death toll, adding that the dead bodies will be identified through DNA test.
Scores of people sustained injuries after Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion the city area, Geo TV reported.
The incident happened in Liaquatpur, near Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province when the train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.
"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Geo News quoted Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, as saying.
He also said that the rescue operation is underway with the efforts to restore the railway line.
"The track will be functional in two hours", he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses grief over Tezgam train tragedy

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express tragedy that claimed the lives of 62 people and injured several others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Rugby World Cup triggers local economy in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Japan is hosting Rugby World Cup for the first time. Games are held in various stadiums from the northern to southern areas of Japan. At the station and town close to the stadium, volunteer staff supports visitors to take commemorative photos and guide them to the stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:32 IST

Japan: UNESCO's World Heritage site fire dies down after...

Okinawa [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): A fire that broke out at the UNESCO's World Heritage site, Shuri Castle on Thursday morning, died down after destroying its main structures and damaging more than 4000 square meters of the site.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:10 IST

Canada: Five teens injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto [Canada], Oct 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Five teenagers were injured in a shooting in Toronto, media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:00 IST

Kim Jong-un sends condolence message to South Korean President,...

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 31 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday extended a condolence message to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, over his mother's demise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:29 IST

Trump reveals name of military dog injured in raid to kill al-Baghdadi

Washington [US], Oct 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declassified the name of the military dog which was involved in the raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:35 IST

Japan: Justice minister in Abe's cabinet resigns over election...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Japan Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Thursday tendered his resignation over election fraud allegation against his wife and about his own gift-giving allegations reported in a tabloid magazine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:57 IST

Pakistan: 16 killed, 13 injured as fire engulfs express train in...

Liaqatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 13 others suffered injuries as fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning, Pakistani media reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:44 IST

Japan: Fire breaks out in UNESCO's world heritage site

Okinawa [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): A fire breaks out at the UNESCO's World Heritage site, Shuri Castle, in the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:16 IST

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Philippine southern Mindanao island

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:16 IST

Bangladesh opposition leader awarded 3-year jail term for...

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Oct 31 (ANI): A Bangladeshi opposition leader was sentenced to three years in prison for allegedly giving death threats to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:04 IST

Publisher of Snowden's new book not to pay him any profits until...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A US court has said that the publisher of whistleblower Edward Snowden's Permanent Record memoir has committed not to pay him any profits from the sales of the new book until April 1, 2020.

Read More
iocl