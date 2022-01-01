Death toll in Pak's Quetta blast rises to six

Quetta [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's Quetta blast has climbed to six as two injured succumbed to their injuries on Friday, local media reported.

The explosion took place on Thursday night at the gate of Science College in Quetta when workers and leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-I) were returning from the college auditorium at the end of the Shuhada Conference. Earlier, four people were killed and 16 others injured in the blast.

"Another two workers (of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Ideological) lost their lives. They had received multiple injuries in the explosion," Dawn quoted Maulana Abdul Sattar Chishti, provincial information secretary of the party as saying. The deceased were identified as Sanaullah and Mohammed Ramzan.



Chishti said that the condition of some other injured persons was critical.

"Thirteen injured are still under treatment in the civil hospital," Dawn quoted a police statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Counter-Terrorism Department has lodged a case against unknown people. (ANI)

