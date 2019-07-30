Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 19

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The death toll in the plane crash at a residential area near Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday rose to 19.

Dunya News reported that 16 others sustained injuries in the crash.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted by Dunya News as saying that the Army Aviation plane was on its routine flight when it crashed near Rabi Plaza.

Authorities said that two pilots and three crew members of the plane were among the dead.

At least four to five houses were engulfed by fire after the plane crash.

No immediate word on the cause of the crash has been made so far.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the crash and brought the fire under control. An investigation has been launched into the accident.

The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

