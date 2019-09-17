Representative Image . (An Afghan soldier standing at a blast site)
Representative Image . (An Afghan soldier standing at a blast site)

Death toll in suicide attack at Ghani Campaign reaches 26

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:33 IST

Parwan (Kabul), [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a suicide attack on Tuesday morning at the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani campaign rally in the central province of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 26 and 42 are reported to be injured.
"26 people have been killed and 42 wounded on Tuesday by a suicide bomber at President Ghani's campaign rally in the central province of Parwan,'' confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, as quoted by the Tolo News.
Earlier, the local police reported that only eight people were killed in the attack and 10 were wounded.
According to the local officials, the attack took place at 11:40 a.m. (Local time) in the city of Charikar in Parwan district after a suicide bomber on a motorbike detonated his explosives where dozens of people were entering the meeting place.
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming they were targeting security forces at the campaign rally.
"The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to hospitals," said Qasim Sangin, the head of Parwan's provincial hospital.
"A number of the wounded people are not in a stable condition and the identities of many remained unknown," said Sangin.
"We are busy with treatment," he added.
Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, another blast was reported near the US Embassy in Kabul which was close to one of the Ministry of Defense's buildings in PD9 Kabul. No casualties have been reported in the latter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:43 IST

India, US to address 'sharper edges' of their relations in not...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Referring to the recent trade differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India and the US would address the 'sharper edges' of their relations in a not so distant future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:54 IST

Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of Gates foundation event

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil and rapper Riz Ahmed, both of Pakistani origin, have pulled out of an event in the US where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Global Goalkeeper Award, reported Samaa TV.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:10 IST

Another blast hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): A blast occurred near US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack in Parwan

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): At least eight people have been killed and 10 suffered injuries following a suicide attack at President Ashraf Ghani election campaign rally in Parwan district of Parwan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Deprived of citizenship, 2.6 million Pak don't have social,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 2.6 million women living in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not possess a National Identity Card (NIC), rendering them ineligible to vote and restricting their ability to play a role in the political, social and economic progr

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Snap polls underway in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 6.3 million Israelis are expected to come out to vote in the first snap polls which are currently underway across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rules out talks with US

Tehran [Iran], Sept 17 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Tuesday said that Iran will not hold talks with Washington on any level until it 'changes its behaviour' and returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Nepal: 7 choppers made emergency landing due to bad weather

Kathmandu (Nepal), Sept 17 (ANI): At least seven private choppers had to make emergency landings in Kavre and Sindhuli District of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon due to adverse weather condition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:19 IST

Minor girl abducted, gang-raped in Pakistan's Punjab province

Punjab [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another case highlighting the lack of safety for women and children in Pakistan, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by five influential men in Chak district here, the police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:37 IST

Blast hits President Ghani's campaign gathering in Central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:28 IST

Chinese envoy wishes Modi on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes Modi on his 69th birthday

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Read More
iocl