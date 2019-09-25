Representative Image
Death toll increases to 23 in PoK quake, 300 injured

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll increased to 23 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region yesterday evening.
The quake hit some urban and rural parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places and left more than 300 injured, ARY News reported.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4:31 pm (local time), was registered at a depth of 40 kilometres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Tremors were felt across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab and Haryana and no immediate casualties or damages were reported.
Tremors were also felt in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.
Reports from Mirpur stated that deep cracks have emerged on roads near the Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.
In another incident, a building in Mirpur collapsed and various citizens received severe wounds who were later shifted to the nearby hospital, deputy commissioner of the city was quoted as saying. (ANI)

