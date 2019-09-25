Death toll mounts to 30 in PoK quake, over 450 injured

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll has mounted to 30 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region on Tuesday evening.

As many as 450 people were injured in the quake, reported Geo News.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was near the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres north of Jhelum in agricultural Punjab province.

While bridges, mobile phone towers, electricity poles were badly damaged near Mirpur, several roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremors.

Tremors were felt across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab and Haryana. However, no immediate casualties or damages were reported.

Tremors were also felt in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. (ANI)

