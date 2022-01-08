Death toll of canteen collapse in China's Chongqing mounts 16

Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): The death toll of canteen collapse in China's Chongqing has reached 16, local media has reported, adding that 10 people have been injured.

The incident took place at 12:10 pm on Friday as suspected gas leakage triggered the explosion and caused the collapse, trapping 26 people inside, Xinhua News Agency reported.



As of midnight, all the trapped have been pulled out of the debris. The injured are receiving treatment in hospital, the media outlet said.

Citing witnesses, Xinhua reported that people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. (ANI)



