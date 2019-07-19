Death toll rises to 8 in Kabul University blast, 33 wounded

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Friday's explosion near Kabul University has risen, as eight people have lost their lives until now while 33 others sustained wounds, according to a spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off outside the university's premises on Friday morning, according to TOLOnews.

The institution is located in the Police District 3 (PD3) area.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast. (ANI)

