Truck bomb blast in Kabul.

Death toll touches 16 in Kabul blast, 400 foreign nationals rescued

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:21 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 3(ANI): The death toll in Kabul bomb attack reached 16, while the number of those injured jumped to 119 late on Monday.
The Taliban had claimed responsibility of the attack, which was carried out using a truck laden with explosives, and said that it was aimed at "foreign forces." reported TOLOnews.
The attack at the capital's Green Village compound was executed by at least five attackers, who were neutralised after the country's anti-terror Special Forces arrived in the area, informed Nusrat Rahimi, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.
Close to 400 foreign nationals were rescued from the site after the attack, Rahimi added.
Local residents surrounded the compound on Tuesday to protest over the last night's bombing, said TOLOnews.
The report added that people want foreign offices and compounds to be established far from the residential areas.
The incident came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afgan government on an agreement that was reached 'in principle' with the Taliban to end nearly two decades old war. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:58 IST

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam denies 'quitting' after audio leak

Hong Kong, Sep 3 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:42 IST

Envoy shares details of US-Taliban draft deal with Afghan president

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with President Ashraf Ghani, after almost a year of negotiations with the group.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Myanmar plans to extend visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian,...

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Sep 3 (ANI): The Myanmar government is planning to extend the visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian and Chinese tourists for one more year, the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism has said.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:20 IST

Indonesia to resurrect colonial-era law that imprisons people...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sep 3 (ANI): Indonesia is set to resurrect a colonial-era regulation that could lead to imprisonment of people who insult the president, in a move that critics said may demonstrate the country's creeping encroachment on free speech and expression.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:55 IST

5 killed as Hurricane Dorian lash Bahamas, Prime Minister confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Hurricane Dorian which hit archipelago on Sunday has claimed five lives and rendered many homeless, informed Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:32 IST

West Texas gunman was fired from job hours before massacre: FBI

Washington DC [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): The gunman who killed seven people and left 25 others injured in West Texas on Saturday had just been fired from the job and called the FBI before the massacre began, the investigative agency said on Monday.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:02 IST

US to withdraw 5000 troops from Afghanistan under agreement...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 5000 troops from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days if Taliban meets conditions set in the draft agreement reached upon by the two sides during the latest round of peace talks, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:58 IST

Bangladesh orders telecom operators to stop services in Rohingya camps

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 3 (ANI): Bangladesh's telecommunications authority has ordered all mobile phone operators to stop telecommunication services and sale of sim cards to almost one million Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar camps.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:25 IST

Hurricane Dorian leaves 5 dead in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sep 3 (ANI): At least five people have died in Bahamas's Abaco Islands from Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm that made landfall on the Island country on Sunday and has since wreaked havoc with its sustained winds of up to 297 kmph, country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on M

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:36 IST

Boris Johnson threatens rebel conservative MPs with snap election

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday threatened to call early general elections if his party loses a crucial vote on a possible delay of Brexit.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:30 IST

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters performs 'Wish You Were Here' in...

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Legendary singer-songwriter Roger Waters on Monday performed his hit track 'Wish You Were Here' at a rally outside the UK Home Office in honour of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:37 IST

Kabul explosion: 5 killed; Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul that claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 50 others on Monday.

