Decision on Huawei's 5G infrastructure to be taken during Modi-Xi meet, says top official

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:38 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
Shenzhen [China], Sept 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row over the Huawei's equipment in 5G mobile networks, a top official working with the Chinese telecom giant said that the final decision in the matter will be taken by during the second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.
"Final decision will be taken by both President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. India has the most expensive spectrum. We are very hopeful that the Indian government will take the decision as soon as possible," the official told ANI.
Modi is set to meet Xi during the second informal summit in India in October this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.
In April last year, Modi and Xi had met in Wuhan for an informal summit in order to deepen bilateral cooperation. That meeting came following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's Doklam plateau in 2017, which strained bilateral ties between the two countries.
Founded in 1987, Huawei's 5G service and smart devices at present has a contract with 50 nation while it has been strictly banned by the United States and Australia citing international espionage for China.
"Government is understanding at present and holds a neutral approach of us," the official added.
The global provider of information and communication technology offers gen-next solutions with 100 times faster speed at 10 gb/sec compared to the present 4G LTE network.
"If 5G trial goes successful auction may roll out next year," the official further stated.
Huawei, which aims to be the world's biggest 5G market, recently conducted the first 5G trial with Bharti Airtel in India.
Till date, Huawei has invested more than USD 3.5 billion in the Indian market.
US security concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment vendor, prompted Washington to start moving against the company last year, with the arrest of the company's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, from Vancouver on December 1, a part of it. (ANI)

