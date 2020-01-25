Deep similarity in thinking of India, Brazil on various multilateral issues: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and Brazil as two world's largest democracies and developing countries, there is a lot of similarity between the thinking of both countries on various global and multilateral issues.

"As the two biggest democratic and developing countries, there is a deep similarity in the thinking of Brazil and India on various global and multilateral issues. Whether it is the serious issue of terrorism or environment, or the challenges before the world, our thinking is quite similar," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a joint presser with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro following their bilateral talks.

"Brazil and India's interests are similar. The two countries will further strengthen their cooperation on multilateral issues," the Prime Minister added.

Welcoming the Brazilian President and his high-level delegation to India, the Prime Minister said, "I whole-heartedly welcome my friend Bolsanaro and his high-level delegation to India. This is our third meeting in the last eight months. This demonstrates the deepening friendship between the two countries."

"Tomorrow at the Republic Day parade on Rajpath, you will witness the diversity of India. Brazil is also a country that celebrates many festivals with fervour. I thank you (Bolsonaro) for accepting the invitation of India," Modi said.

Outlining that the strategic partnership between India and Brazil is based on similar ideologies and values, the Prime Minister said he and the President agreed to expand the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Expressing happiness over the exchange of agreements between the two sides, Modi said, "We are focusing on new ways to expand our defence and industrial cooperation. In defence cooperation, we want a broad-based partnership. Brazil is a valuable partner in India's economic transformation."

Earlier, Bolsonaro and Modi witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two countries in various fields including cybersecurity, bioenergy and health and medicine. (ANI)