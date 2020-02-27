Deeply troubled over deaths in clashes in northeast Delhi: US House Foreign Committee

Washington [US], Feb 27 (ANI): The US House Foreign Committee on Wednesday said it is "deeply troubled" over deaths in connection with violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

Committee chairman Eliot Engel tweeted, "Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days. The right to protest is a key aspect of democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all."

At least 25 persons, including a police head constable died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries and properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in arson connected with violence that ravaged parts of northeast Delhi over the past three days.

Earlier in the day the United States along with France and Russia had issued advisories for their citizens living in India, urging them to exercise caution and avoid all areas with demonstrations.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump left India after his first official state visit spanning two-days and covering three cities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. (ANI)

