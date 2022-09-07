Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the Japanese side will be represented by the Minister of Defence Yasukazu Hamada and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward," the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.



India and Japan are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition to the 2+2 dialogue, Rajnath Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen further defence cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He is also scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during the visit.

Defence Minister will also attend a community event organised by the Embassy of India in Tokyo and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan. (ANI)

