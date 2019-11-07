Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg [Russia], Nov 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday.

Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War.

On Wednesday, Rajnath co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow.

As a mark of a long-standing friendship between the Armed Forces of India and Russia, Rajnath Singh presented General Shoigu a bowl mounted on a triangular base with three Indian Army soldiers' statuettes in ceremonial regalia and rifle.

During his visit, the Defence Minister held extensive discussions with Shoigu and Borisov covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation. (ANI)

