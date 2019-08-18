Defence Minister's remark on PoK reflective of India's predicament after abrogating Article 370: Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday said the remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's on PoK talks are "reflective of the predicament" that India finds itself in following its move to abrogate Article 370.

"We have seen the comments made by the Indian Defence Minister today. These are reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperilling peace and security in the region and beyond," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Speaking during a rally in Haryana today, Singh said that the dialogue with Pakistan will be held only if the neighbouring nation stops supporting terror, and if the talks do begin, these would only be on the issue of PoK.

"Why should there be talks? On what issues there would be talks? Talks with Pakistan would begin only after it stops patronising terrorism. If talks begin, it would now only be on the PoK and no other issue," he said.

Singh had further slammed Pakistan for its efforts to internationalise the issue of Kashmir, saying that the neighbouring country was knocking at the doors of the international community to save itself. (ANI)