Defence, security aspect of India-Japan relationship has progressed fast, says EAM

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that defence and security aspect of India-Japan relationship has progressed remarkably fast even though it is a new component of the bilateral relationship.

"The Defence and Security aspect of relationship has been a new aspect of the relationship. It has actually progressed remarkably fast and remarkably well. I note that with Japan, we have both annual summit and 2 plus 2 meeting. It is probably the only country with which we have both," EAM said.

The Minister also noted that the recent development in this regard was signing of reciprocal supply and services agreement.

"It is a practical manifestation of our ability and intent of working together. I am confident that it would both be a big plus for the evolution of Indo-Pacific vision of both countries as well as adding to the stability and security of Asia," he said.

The EAM said India-Japan relationship has acquired many facets. "It is really, I would say, a broader agenda, larger playing field, many more facets, so it has got a sort of complexity and substance today. To my mind that reflects the journey of the last 25 years," he said.

The Minister said there has also been rebalancing of Asia.

"If I were to look little beyond the horizon, I would flag two issues for people to think about. We need to see those areas where we can work together. One of course is the possibility of economic cooperation in Russia's far east because India has shown much greater willingness to be involved in economic projects there," he said.

EAM said the other is the Pacific island countries where again if you look at "our development partnership and political footprint, including Pacific forum, that has grown significantly."

Jaishankar said we have taken the bilateral economic relationship to a different level.

"A country of the size of India needs to have an employment-centred economy. We cannot have a manufacturing hollowed by imports which come at sort of non-market prices. Atmanirbhar Bharat is about manufacturing. It is about creating jobs," he said. (ANI)