Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane inaugurates Coastal Security Conference in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the Colombo Security Conclave and Coastal Security Conference in Chennai on Thursday.

The head of the Coast Guard of member countries India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius and observer countries- Bangladesh and Seychelles--participated in the conclave, according to the Indian Coast Guard.

Emerging Coastal Security Threats and Collaborative Response, International Maritime Law and the Role of Empowered Agencies, Technological Solutions for Coastal Security, Blue Economy Realisation through Coastal Security, Illegal, Unregulated, and unreported fishing challenges for coastal security, and envisaged domains for cooperation to address regional coastal security concerns were all discussed during the conclave.



Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, assumed the office of Defence Secretary on Tuesday.

In his 32 years of experience in IAS, the new Defence Secretary has held various important portfolios in the Central Government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government. Prior to his current assignment, Aramane was Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier, he was an Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. Apart from Cabinet Secretariat, he also looked after Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and was Executive Director in charge of inspections in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. (ANI)

