Delegates from ASEAN acquire knowledge about Japanese smart cities

Fukushima [Japan], January 30 (ANI): A high-level meeting of the ASEAN-Japan Smart Cities Network was recently held at Fukushima Prefecture in Japan. After the earthquake that shook the region in 2011, the Fukushima prefecture is recovering slowly and strongly.

The Aizuwakamatsu city of the Fukushima Prefecture is transforming into a digital smart city. This technological experience is being shared by all ASEAN countries. Marking the occasion, Dr Masafumi Mori, who is the Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister, announced the cause and the importance of the meeting.

"I understand that "ASEAN Smart Cites Network" is a project that is shared by all cities in all the ASEAN countries. The Japanese government is also actively taking steps on the domestic as well as international levels to develop smart cities," said an advisor the Prime Minister of Japan, Masafumi Mori.

The Aizuwakamatsu smart city model seeks citizens' and visitors' comfortability. Key points are the visualization of various data to make social life more convenient, the acceleration of renewable energy generation, and the fulfillment of tourism based on the rich history and fresh agricultural products.

One of the smart city projects, the robot test field is developing. It aims to prevent disaster damage and realize convenient social life through robots.



The mission of the drone robot is to decrease disaster damage and protect human life. In 2019 Fukushima suffered a typhoon and landslide by heavy rain. Drone robots flew above the damaged area and gathered disaster information quickly. Various companies are developing disaster rescue robots.

Fukushima intends to enhance its disaster preparedness measures all over the world. Fukushima attracts ASEAN participants with local food and traditional culture. The welcome banquet was decorated by Fukushima's fresh fish and vegetables.

"I wanted everyone to know about things like "Aka beko" and various traditional crafts, and I wanted them to find value in historical areas," said Aizuwakamatsu staff.

I'm very happy that everyone is interested in Aizuwakamatsu city, the staff added.

"I am very excited to hear from guys about all the things we can learn from your smart city approach that you're doing. It's very happy to be here. The participants from ASEAN enjoyed Fukushima's ambience. It is events like these that accelerate collaboration and strengthen mutual relations between nations," a visitor from the Philippines said. (ANI)

