Delhi: 8th Indo-German Energy Forum takes place, 8 MoUs inked

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The eighth Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) 2019 took place in Delhi where officials from the two countries discussed areas to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

The forum concluded on Friday and was co-chaired by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Christian Hirte, Secretary of State, Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy signed eight implementation agreements and MoUs with their German counterparts.

The forum took note of the ongoing cooperation in the following sectors -- flexibilisation in thermal power plants, renewable energies, demand-side energy efficiency and low carbon growth strategies and green energy corridors.

The forum also finalised the roadmap for future collaboration between the two countries which, inter-alia, include flexibilisation of existing coal-fired power plants, promoting niche markets for solar energy, promotion of energy efficiency in buildings through ECBC, building materials and credit lines for financing corresponding measures and RE evacuation through state-of-the-art intra-state and inter-state transmission grid infrastructure. (ANI)

