Delhi: Japanese embassy hosts 'Sake 2019'

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday hosted 'an evening with Japanese Sake 2019' to promote the symbolic beverage among the Indian public.



The Embassy of Japan in India is working to raise awareness of Japanese food and sake (rice wine) in India.

This is the third edition of the event, following the previous ones held in 2017 and 2018.



After Hiramatsu's opening remarks and speeches by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur and Miss Sake 2019, Sae Haruta, the sake-tasting session followed.

A business meeting and a lecture on sake were also held which was attended by sake brewers and Indian buyers and importers.

At this event, in addition to Japanese cuisine, a collaboration between Indian cuisine and Japanese sake was proposed.

The Indian guests enjoyed tasting an assortment of sake, such as sparkling, ume-shu (plum sake), ko-chu (aged sake) and ginjo that was served along with a variety of cuisine. (ANI)

