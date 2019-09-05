Japan Embassy hosts 'Sake 2019' (Photo/ANI)
Japan Embassy hosts 'Sake 2019' (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: Japanese embassy hosts 'Sake 2019'

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday hosted 'an evening with Japanese Sake 2019' to promote the symbolic beverage among the Indian public.

The Embassy of Japan in India is working to raise awareness of Japanese food and sake (rice wine) in India.
This is the third edition of the event, following the previous ones held in 2017 and 2018.

After Hiramatsu's opening remarks and speeches by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur and Miss Sake 2019, Sae Haruta, the sake-tasting session followed.
A business meeting and a lecture on sake were also held which was attended by sake brewers and Indian buyers and importers.
At this event, in addition to Japanese cuisine, a collaboration between Indian cuisine and Japanese sake was proposed.
The Indian guests enjoyed tasting an assortment of sake, such as sparkling, ume-shu (plum sake), ko-chu (aged sake) and ginjo that was served along with a variety of cuisine. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:31 IST

India's South Africa envoy concurrently accredited as High...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Jaideep Sarkar, has been concurrently accredited as the country's next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:54 IST

India's High Commissioner to UK meets British official over...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Wednesday met Director General (DG) for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Richard Moore, who said that the physical damage caused to the property of the Indian embassy building in Lond

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 02:21 IST

Johnson calls for snap election on Oct 15 after MPs vote to...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British parliamentarians on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, dealing yet another blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even as he called for a snap election on October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:09 IST

Japanese envoy lauds 'expanding' defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday said that defence relations between the two countries have been expanding in a big way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:05 IST

Pak proposes 4th round of talks on Kartarpur corridor for next week

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday proposed another round of talks for next week to finalise an agreement with India on Kartarpur corridor in view of the 'approaching deadline' of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:33 IST

PM Modi accepts Putin's invitation for 75th anniversary of...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian Federation in World War II next May in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:20 IST

Russia: Modi visits 'Far East Street' exhibition with Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, visited the 'Far East Street' exhibition here with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:17 IST

Human rights group urges Nepal govt to reconsider media-related bills

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to reconsider the tough provisions stated in the bills related to media which were endorsed recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:55 IST

India is taking full care of ISIS threat: Ram Madhav

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): India is conscious of threats emanating from the ISIS and is taking necessary precautions, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Animal activists in Nepal protest after recent killings of cows, dogs

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): Animal activists in Nepal on Wednesday gathered at Maitighar Mandala to protest against the recent incident of mishandling of cows and dogs in Surkhet and Khotang District.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:03 IST

India key partner of Russia: Putin

Moscow [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that India is a key partner and both countries share a strategic and privileged relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:42 IST

US, China diplomats spar over South China Sea at Indian Ocean Conference

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on China in his address at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here, leading to a tense environment which saw a Chinese diplomat in the crowd rebutting his claims.

Read More
iocl