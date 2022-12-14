Delhi LG chairs meeting to review preparations for G-20 Summit

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations in the national capital in the run-up to the G-20 Summit and other related events where Delhi will play host.

G-20 is an unprecedented opportunity for Delhi to emerge as a 'forever clean and forever in celebration' city," said the LG.

Saxena said that the city infrastructure and landscape will be overhauled and revamped - efforts will change the face of the National Capital for a long time to come.

Those present in the meeting included Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Shri Raaj Kumar Anand, Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Chairman (NDMC), VC (DDA), Special Officer (MCD), Commissioner (MCD) and Heads of all concerned departments like PWD, DJB, DTC, Transport, Traffic, Health & Tourism amongst others. The Chief Minister could not attend the meeting because he was indisposed, added the Raj Niwas release.

Informing that the LG had personally undertaken many steps like ensuring the beautification of the stretch of Road from IGI Airport Road to Dhaula Kuan over the last 06 months, Saxena stressed the need for a complete makeover and refurbishing of the city, which will host 8 events, beginning March 1st, 2023 when the G-20 Foreign Ministers will meet in the city and culminating in the Summit meeting of Head of Governments / States on September 9-10, 2023.

Other events to be hosted by Delhi include Parliament-20 Summit on June 5-6, 2023, the 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6, 2023, the 4th Finance & Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5-6, 2023, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6th, 2023, Joint Finance and Energy Deputies Meeting on September 7th, 2023 and Joint Finance and Energy Ministers Meeting on September 8th, 2023, added the release.

The LG pointed out that there were just 108 days left to the first event in March and only 250 days left to the G-20 Summit in September 2023.

This, he underlined while on one hand provided a very tight timeline for tasks to be completed, on the other hand also provided the city with an opportunity to overhaul and revamp itself in record time.

He called for seamless coordination between various implementing agencies and exhorted all to work as a team. Any lapse in delivery will be taken extremely seriously with responsibilities being fixed and stringent action being taken, the Lt Governor cautioned.



Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia described the forthcoming Summit and the related events thereof as a big opportunity for the city as also a massive responsibility for the Government to ensure Delhi's success as a host city.

In a presentation piloted by the Chairman (NDMC), the following were identified as thrust areas where set goals and targets were to be achieved as per a given timeline:- Delhi's infrastructure. This will include improving the road infrastructure, travel and transportation, improving walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying underside of flyovers, sprucing up vgof roads and footpaths, availability of drinking water in public places and putting in place, foolproof and permanent measures for preventing water-logging, owing to the fact that 06 out of 08 events including the Summit were scheduled to be held in the city, when the monsoons will yet be active.

Meanwhile, sanitation and beautification will include Waste Management by way of ensuring total segregation and installation of quality dustbins across the city, identification & cleaning of central and side verges of all PWD and MCD roads, and a concerted effort to fast-track the flattening of all existing landfill sites with the aim of completing works on the Okhla landfill site before the events commenced. Apart from these, beautification of markets and public places and installation of public sculptures across the city will be ensured.

Showcasing Indian culture will include overhaul, maintenance, landscaping and facade, illumination of monuments like Qutub Minar, Lodi Garden, Red Fort, Purana Quila, Humayun's Tomb and Sunder Nursery, etc. Apart from this, iconic markets like Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, and Dilli Haat will be spruced up and overhauled. Visits of G-20 delegates and visitors to iconic markets and Langars at places like Bangla Sahib and ISKCON Temple will be organized.

Citizens' engagement and youth participation will include improving road and sanitary discipline by encouraging residents of the city to voluntarily participate, and organizing events like the G-20 Marathon, weekend community events, Twitter/Instagram campaigns, decorated autos/rickshaws, Metro and buses, essay writing, debates, art and photography competitions, wall expression on the theme of G-20, model G-20 discussions, etc.

The Summit documentation will ensure that the learnings and experiences are recorded for posterity and branding and communication exercises revolving around the G-20 themes of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" and "Atithi Devobhava" to be ensured, added the release.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot assured that all required steps with regard to the acquisition of electric buses and branding of public transport will be completed on time.

In his closing remarks, Saxena reiterated that the G-20 Summit was a milestone that should be utilized to change the face of the National Capital for a long time to come.

He identified tasks such as ensuring uniformity of architectural and aesthetical aspects of the stretch between Kartavya Path (Central Vista) where most visiting delegates will travel and other sites like the Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, etc.

He also stressed the need for augmenting the 5G Network in and around the Summit sites, sprucing up Hotels, especially in the NDMC area, introducing of double-decker buses on limited roads and operationalization of Hop on Hop off (HoHo) Buses, among others. (ANI)

